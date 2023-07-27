Flood recovery will be measured in years, Knott Co. officials say

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Knott County, the town of Hindman was covered in feet of water during the July 2022 flood. 21 people across Knott County died, and many people are still recovering.

As we mark one year since the historic flood, some people have still not moved back into their permanent homes.

Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said progress is being made, but the recovery will be measured in years.

One of the biggest pieces of progress is the bridge off of KY-550.

The bridge was washed out during the flood, leaving several families trapped. It took several months and nearly one million dollars to replace. One man took it upon himself to build a temporary way out.

“That’s the type of people we have here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Dobson. “Folks, they want help. They need help. But they are not going to solely depend on that.”

One man we spoke to said he was recently able to move back into his home.

Another woman, Claudette Presenda, has spent an entire year, and nearly everything she has, to move back in.

“My daughter is 20. My son is 18. And they are still traumatized by it still. They still get scared,” said Presenda.

Rebuilding and recovery, that is measured in years, but, mentally, maybe a lifetime.

Dobson said, if not for outside help, there is no way the county would have been able to recover from the numerous losses they incurred.

