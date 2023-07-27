FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Potentially dangerous heat works in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have seen a gradual increase in our temperatures throughout this week and they’ll reach the hottest we’ve seen so far as we head through the next couple of days. That’s why we have declared a WYMT First Alert Weather Day.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Any storms that we see develop this evening and into the overnight should diminish as we continue to see the sunset overnight. The good news is that clearing skies overnight will help it be not as stuffy, but we remain warm and muggy overnight as lows settle back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Yet more potentially dangerous heat in place for the day on Friday as our ridge of high pressure is in complete control. That will lead to plenty of sunshine and very muggy conditions. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 90s with dew points in upper 60s to near 70º. That means feels like temperatures will end up in the upper 90s to near 100º. That’s not quite criteria for a Heat Advisory, but our First Alert Weather Day continues as many people will be outdoors as they hold commemorations and memorials for last year’s deadly flooding.

If you’re outdoors, make sure you take frequent breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Overnight temperatures stay very mild, with lows in the lower 70s with a few more clouds moving back in.

The Weekend and Beyond

Hot and humid conditions continue as we head into the day on Saturday, with highs once again in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices not far from 100º. However, as our ridge of high pressure briefly breaks down, we’ll see an increase in the potential for showers and storms. Widespread severe weather not a big issue, but some quite heavy rain will be possible.

That chance continues into the early hours of Sunday as briefly milder and drier weather works in. Highs only make it into the upper 80s with slightly more comfortable humidity values as sunshine tries to work back in. The dry weather trend continues as we head into the early parts of next week, with sunshine and temperatures warming back near 90º on Monday and Tuesday. However, we look to see a potential return to showers and storms as the heat continues into next week.

