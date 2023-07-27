First Alert Weather Day: Hot days ahead, heat index near or above 100°

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The next few days will feel like some of the hottest of the summer. Make plans to do whatever you can to stay cool.

Today and Tonight

We are going to start our First Alert Weather Day on a very mild note. Most folks will wake up in the low to mid 70s and it will feel sticky out there.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures quickly climbing into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the heat index, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. When it’s that hot, we can’t rule out a stray chance for a shower, but I think most of us stay dry.

While we might not be in a Heat Advisory for the next couple of days, there will be a lot of people outside doing things for the anniversary of the flood, so it is imperative that you protect yourself and take every possible heat precaution.

We will not see much relief tonight as partly cloudy skies continue and we only drop into the low to mid-70s.

Extended Forecast

The one-year anniversary of the deadly July 28th flooding on Friday could be one of the hottest days we’ve seen so far this summer. Temperatures will quickly soar into the upper 90s and might try to make a run at triple digits under mostly sunny skies. When you factor in the heat index, it will likely be close to Heat Advisory criteria at NWS Jackson, which is 105°. If you have outdoor plans, please stay hydrated. Do not let yourself get too hot.

Mostly clear skies will let us fall into the mid-70s overnight.

Saturday looks like another scorcher across the region. Some scattered chances for showers and storms are possible late in the day, but the air temperatures will still climb well into the 90s before they get to us. We will stay muggy Saturday night and into Sunday before some changes come our way.

It looks like a cold front will work its way through the mountain on Sunday night. There will not be a lot of relief, but there will be some. Rain chances pick up Sunday evening and taper off as the front moves out. Monday’s highs should only be in the mid to upper 80s. I know that doesn’t seem like a lot of relief, but it will be better than it has been.

Don’t get too used to that though. Temps will climb back toward the 90-degree mark and above by the middle of the week.

