EKU student from Letcher County continues to rebuild 1 year after flooding

Nearly one year has passed since the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky, but one Letcher County native has spent that year grappling with what happened.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
“I’m just still waiting to wake up. This entire year was a complete blur,” said Kandis Jenkins.

Jenkins lost everything in the flooding, but with the help of her university, she was able to stay in school.

Kandis’s home was a total loss, but it is being rebuilt by the Appalachian Service Project. With EKU funding her education, the rising junior is continuing to pursue a piece of family history.

“I’m the first woman ever to go to college in my family,” said Kandis.

Now, Kandis is giving back to her crest-fallen community, working as a case manager for the Cajun Navy.

“I’ll contact people and ask them what their need is with the flood,” Kandis said. “Like what they need to be done to get back on their feet.”

Kandis helps connect other flood victims with their ground crew to start rebuilding. She sees every day that the needs of this region remain great.

“We need drywall, flooring. We have no one that can work on plumbing or HVAC,” said Kandis.

With the one-year marker upon her...Kandis takes solace in the way Kentuckians continually meet those needs for one another.

“I want people to look back on this and be very proud of how much we’ve overcome, how we came together,” said Kandis.

Kandis says her new home should be rebuilt by the end of this year.

She is working towards a degree in EKU’s brand-new manufacturing engineering program. Post-graduation, she hopes to either start her career or join the military.

