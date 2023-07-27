Deputies looking for stolen motorbike

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Floyd County are looking for a stolen motorbike.

Officials said the 2022 KTM 300xcw was taken from Auxier around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies received a video of the theft, but they are looking for more video or evidence from the neighborhood.

In the video, officials said they noticed a maroon, four-door Dodge truck following the bike after the theft.

If you have any information about the incident, you can call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-886-6171.

