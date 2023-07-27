County unemployment data released for June 2023

Jobs Report (gfx)
Jobs Report (gfx)(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - State leaders released county unemployment data on Thursday.

Officials said, between June 2022 and June 2023, unemployment rates increased in 53 counties across the Commonwealth, while rates decreased in 47 counties and stayed the same in 20 counties.

The lowest unemployment numbers were recorded in Carroll, Spencer and Woodford counties. Each county had an unemployment rate at 3.5 percent.

At 9.7 percent, the state’s highest unemployment rate was found in Magoffin County.

Magoffin County was followed by Elliott County (9.4 percent), Martin County (9.1 percent), Carter County (8.8 percent), Breathitt County (8.4 percent), Owsley County (8.2 percent), Pike County (8.1 percent), Leslie County (7.8 percent) and Knott County (7.5 percent).

The statewide unemployment rate sits at 4.5 percent. This is above the national unemployment rate of 3.8 percent.

You can find more information about your county here.

