Community members gather at Knott Co. church to remember historic flood

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Church leaders and community members gathered at Fisty Corner Church in Knott County Thursday evening to remember the historic July 2022 flood.

Knott County was one of the hardest hit areas in Eastern Kentucky. Officials confirmed 21 people died in the county due to the flooding.

Leaders said the church was damaged during the flood, and they are hosting a night for remembrance and healing.

Dan Beazley traveled from Michigan to attend. He said this event is important.

“We’re having a memorial and appreciation and healing event for the first responders. We’re going to be saying the names of all of the people that perished through all of the counties of Eastern Kentucky, and we’re going to be having a candlelight vigil in honor of them,” Beazley said.

He encouraged everyone in the community to come to the event.

It started at 6 p.m., and the church is located near the Knott/Perry County line at 11387 Highway 550 West.

