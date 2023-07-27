Bret Michaels concert rescheduled

Pictured is singer and songwriter Bret Michaels (Source: Cody Rosenbaum)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at the Corbin Arena confirmed the Bret Michaels Parti-Gras Tour will be rescheduled.

The concert was originally planned for July 27. However, the show will be rescheduled to October 13.

Staff said Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship will not be able to perform on the new date.

“Bret will be handpicking new artists to rock the fall Parti-Gras holiday show,” staff posted on Facebook.

Tickets that were purchased for the original show will be valid for the new date with the same seat and section.

“We will post updates about the new date, October 13th, as soon as soon as possible,” the post said.

