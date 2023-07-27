Appalshop premiere flood documentary ‘All is Not Lost’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Arts and media organization Appalshop premiered their flood documentary ‘All is Not Lost’ to community members on Wednesday.

The film highlights the resilience and recovery of our region following the July 2022 flood.

“In a lot of ways, it’s really a love letter to the community, more than anything. It documents what we went through,” said Director of Films at Appalshop, Willa Johnson.

Before the film’s premiere, Appalshop hosted community members for “food and fellowship” at their Solar Pavilion in Whitesburg.

“When we thought about how we wanted to mark this anniversary, because it has been a really hard year for us and for the community, we talked about how we just want a place for people to gather,” said Johnson.

Officials with Appalshop said the documentary helps tell the story of the people who were most affected.

“The love and compassion that neighbors showed during this event, and we wanted to show that from so many different angles, and so that’s what we really tried to do with this film,” said Johnson.

The documentary will be free to stream on Appalshop’s Youtube page, starting July 28.

