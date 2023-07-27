GOP gubernatorial candidate AG Daniel Cameron visits Eastern Kentucky

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - GOP gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Daniel Cameron stopped in Eastern Kentucky on Thursday ahead of the one year anniversary of the July 2022 flood.

Cameron met with his Eastern Kentucky supporters and explained his support for the region.

“And understand that there are so many hard-working, good people here. We just need to bring opportunities to this region,” Cameron said.

Cameron made stops in Perry, Letcher, Harlan and Bell counties.

“I think that the first thing is that we have to have a governor who is going to use the role of governor to push back against the Biden Administration and to push back against this war on coal we are seeing,” Cameron explained.

Cameron said, as Attorney General, he is working to preserve the coal industry, and he would continue that work if elected governor of the Commonwealth.

“I’m going to stand up for Eastern Kentucky in ways that governors of the past have not. And the reason I’m committed to that is because the values that folks in Eastern Kentucky have are very similar to the ones I had growing up in a small town,” Cameron added.

The Kentucky gubernatorial election will be on November 7.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.