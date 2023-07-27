GOP gubernatorial candidate AG Daniel Cameron visits Eastern Kentucky

Daniel Cameron visits eastern Kentucky on his campaign trail.
Daniel Cameron visits eastern Kentucky on his campaign trail.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - GOP gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Daniel Cameron stopped in Eastern Kentucky on Thursday ahead of the one year anniversary of the July 2022 flood.

Cameron met with his Eastern Kentucky supporters and explained his support for the region.

“And understand that there are so many hard-working, good people here. We just need to bring opportunities to this region,” Cameron said.

Cameron made stops in Perry, Letcher, Harlan and Bell counties.

“I think that the first thing is that we have to have a governor who is going to use the role of governor to push back against the Biden Administration and to push back against this war on coal we are seeing,” Cameron explained.

Cameron said, as Attorney General, he is working to preserve the coal industry, and he would continue that work if elected governor of the Commonwealth.

“I’m going to stand up for Eastern Kentucky in ways that governors of the past have not. And the reason I’m committed to that is because the values that folks in Eastern Kentucky have are very similar to the ones I had growing up in a small town,” Cameron added.

The Kentucky gubernatorial election will be on November 7.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Caudill died in an ATV crash in Knott Co. Tuesday.
Police release name of student killed in ATV crash
One person has died following a crash in Bell County (Kentucky State Police).
One person dead following crash
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Police: Person hit by train in Laurel County dies
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Businesses hiring
Funding announced to help grow economy in KY counties
MISSY YOUNG
‘It’s a beautiful thing’: EKY couple turns flood anniversary into a weekend of love
Gov. Beshear announced $2 million for the purchase of two plots of land which will host more...
Funding, sites announced for 34 homes in Floyd Co. for flood-impacted families
Cooling center
Some cooling stations open as temperatures soar