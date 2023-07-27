11-year-old donates stuffed animals, bubble gum to sheriff’s office

Donation
Donation(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A North Laurel Middle School student made a thoughtful donation to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Officials said Zoe, 11, donated a large number of stuffed animals and a bag of bubble gum for deputies to carry in their patrol cars.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said the stuffed animals will be used to comfort children that are involved in car crashes, domestic incidents and traumatic situations.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Caudill died in an ATV crash in Knott Co. Tuesday.
Police release name of student killed in ATV crash
Police: Person hit by train in Laurel County dies
One person has died following a crash in Bell County (Kentucky State Police).
One person dead following crash
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools Facebook
Names and arrangements announced for Floyd County teens killed in weekend crash
.
Child killed in Laurel County shooting

Latest News

Floyd County
‘There is light, there is hope’: Meeting held in Floyd County to discuss unmet needs of flood victims
Floyd Co. Meeting - Jordan 6
Drug Arrest
Police: One person arrested following Pine Knot drug bust
Pictured is singer and songwriter Bret Michaels (Source: Cody Rosenbaum)
Bret Michaels concert rescheduled