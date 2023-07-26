Update: Police release name of student killed in ATV crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 7/26/2023 Update: Kentucky State Police tell WYMT the student is Diamont G. Caudill, 16, of Dema.

Troopers say when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim was on an ATV that was being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw Caudill off it.

He was taken to McDowell ARH where he later died.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Original Story:

A Knott County Central High School student is dead following an ATV crash in Knott County.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say the crash happened on Old House Branch Road in the Dema community, which is near the Knott/Floyd line.

School officials confirmed with WYMT that grief counselors will be at the school on Tuesday.

