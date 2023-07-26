Triple H threat moving in, temps push past 90° today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazy, hot and humid. That’s what the forecast is going to be all the way into early next week.

Today and Tonight

It is going to be a muggy start to the day. Even though the skies cleared out overnight, we will still start your Wednesday in the upper 60s and low 70s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as temperatures soar into the low 90s by early this afternoon and stay there for a little bit. Outside of a stray pop-up shower or storm, I think most of us stay dry. While the 90s as an air temperature will be hot, the dewpoints are still on the way back up, so it won’t be as hot as it will be Thursday and Friday. Take care of yourself anyway.

Tonight, we could see a stray shower early, otherwise, I think most of us see partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the mid-70s. It’s going to be another warm night.

Extended Forecast

A lot of people are going to be outside the next couple of days as we gear up to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the deadly July 2022 flooding. We are going to issue a First Alert Weather Day starting Thursday morning and keep it in effect through at least Friday even if we don’t meet the official heat advisory criteria from NWS Jackson, which is a heat index of 105 or greater. I think with so many people being outside and dealing with the heat, we’re going to air on the side of caution.

Weather-wise, both days look mainly dry, but highs on Thursday will reach the mid-90s and will soar into the upper 90s by Friday. When you factor in the heat index, Friday will definitely be the hotter of the two days with the readings getting close to heat advisory criteria. I cannot stress enough how important it is for you to make every effort to stay cool and hydrated all the way into the weekend.

Here are some tips you and your family can use to help you stay safe and beat the heat. (WYMT Weather)

Lows will only drop into the mid-70s both nights, so don’t expect a lot of relief there.

As we head into the weekend, the 90s will follow us, but it looks like our rain chances will go up some late Saturday and into Sunday. A little bit of a cold front could move through by the end of the weekend which would give us a brief cooldown on Monday, but it won’t be a lot.

We are not expecting anything widespread when it comes to the rain. We’ve already gotten several messages asking if we are looking at a repeat of last year’s flooding. Thankfully, unless a major curveball comes out of left field, I can say we are not.

Stay tuned and stay cool!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

