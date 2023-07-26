Three people arrested at EKY fair, all facing drug charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people are facing drug charges after they were arrested at an Eastern Kentucky fair, officials confirmed.

On Friday, July 14, deputies said they responded to a complaint of suspicious activity at the Whitley County Fair Grounds.

During an investigation, officials said they found three people in the wood line with suspected meth.

Cody Golden, 31, was arrested and charged with drug possession, criminal trespassing and public intoxication.

Diana Ovbey, 40, was arrested and charged with drug possession and criminal trespassing.

Christy Stephens, 41, was arrested and charged with drug possession and criminal trespassing.

