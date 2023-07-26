Some EKY officials concerned flood survivors will take FEMA money and leave

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - FEMA is still reviewing requests from homeowners to buy out their flood-prone properties in Eastern Kentucky. So far, the agency has approved the purchase of 241.

Now, they’re working with county leaders to get checks to those families. In Breathitt County, Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas and Judge-Executive Jeff Noble worry families selling to FEMA might build somewhere else.

The piles of paperwork in Noble’s office cover almost every road in Breathitt County. The judge-executive is looking for land where flood victims can rebuild.

Last July, when floodwaters raged through Jackson, state leaders forced families in the floodplain to evacuate. The water has long receded, but some homeowners have never returned.

Kristen Kennedy: “How does it make you feel when you’ve got families telling you they’re leaving the county?”

Judge Executive Jeff Noble: “It just breaks my heart. Most of these families, I’ve known their kids or something about their family all my life, and you take people that growed up when I have, when you get in your 60s, a lot of people is looking at the retirement side, and everything they’ve worked for, you can load up in the back of a pickup, it is heart-wrenching.”

FEMA hasn’t been fast to pay families who want to sell their flood-prone land. The agency has received about 500 applications. They’ve awarded some, and they’re still in the process with others.

We requested hard numbers from FEMA. We got them through the first week of July. So far, they’ve acquired 241 properties in Eastern Kentucky. In Breathitt County, 82. In the city of Jackson, 22. So far, only two of those 22 acquisitions are complete.

“We hope they will find housing here in Breathitt County, and stay in our community, and not use that money in other communities,” said Mayor Thomas. “The problem is number one getting the land that’s out of the floodplain and number two finding property owners that are willing to sell.”

Thomas estimates 80% to 90% of her job is consumed with flood recovery.

“Because other counties are planning these communities of 50 and 100 homes, but we have not been able to find that large tract of land,” said Thomas. “So, now we’re looking more to some smaller tracks that if we could even put three houses here, five houses there, we just got to develop housing.”

The mayor and judge-executive are working together to keep families afloat.

“We hope that we can develop job opportunities and housing opportunities and keep our mountain people here in the mountains,” Thomas said.

