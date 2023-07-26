Police: Person hit by train in Laurel County dies

(Sophia Hilmar)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 7/26/2023 Update: We have learned the person hit by the train Tuesday night in Laurel County has died.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT a death investigation is underway following the incident.

Officials are not releasing the name of the victim right now until they can notify the next of kin.

Original Story:

Sheriff’s deputies in Laurel County are investigating a report that a person was hit by a train.

The incident was reported off of Bullock and Slate Lick Road northeast of London before 10 p.m.

We currently do not have any information on that person’s condition.

We will update this story as we learn more.

