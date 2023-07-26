Police investigating multiple car break-ins near Rowan Co. lake

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement officials around Cave Run Lake are on the lookout for thieves breaking into more than a dozen locked vehicles at boat ramp parking lots.

Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks says this has been going on since the beginning of summer, and it’s happening in broad daylight.

Sheriff Sparks showed us how the thieves are operating and why he believes if you are parking around the lake, you are better off leaving your car unlocked.

Cave Run Lake sits south of Morehead.

The more than 8,000-acre lake is picturesque, but lately, it’s had a few warts in its boat ramp parking lots.

“Taking any valuable left in the vehicle. Anything from wallets, it may be purses, just any loose change. Sometimes people got a few dollars stuck in the console,” said Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks.

Dan Hook owns a business across the road from Scotts Creek Boat Ramp. He has heard from several people complaining about this type of crime.

“Whoever is doing it, they know what they are doing,” Hooks said. “They know what the situation is here.”

Sheriff Sparks says while people are out on their boats, crooks can have their way in this remote parking lot off KY 801. He says they can simply walk up and look in.

Melanie Terrell has been coming to the lake for the last 27 years, and she’s never worried about anyone breaking into her vehicle.

“It’s kind of a sad state of affairs,” said Terrell. “I guess people are desperate.”

It may sound counterproductive, but Sheriff Sparks says if you park here, it may be wise to take everything out of the vehicle and leave your door unlocked.

“They’re going to get in your car. Locking the door really slows them down maybe a few seconds, but then you got a busted window,” said Sheriff Sparks.

The sheriff says thieves have smashed and grabbed from vehicles at Warrix Run and Alfrey Boat Ramps in Rowan County, Stoney Cove in Bath County and other break-ins in Menifee and Morgan Counties that surround the lake.

No one has been arrested, but Sheriff Sparks says he has some leads.

Sheriff Sparks will assign a deputy to monitor the area.

