Police: “Heavily intoxicated” woman arrested after trying to leave pool

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London Police Department confirmed one woman was arrested and charged with DUI after reportedly trying to leave the Levi Jackson public pool.

Police responded to Levi Jackson Mill Road on Sunday, July 23, after getting a call about a “heavily intoxicated” woman trying to get in her car.

When they got to the scene, officers said they watched the car stop in the middle of the road. Officers could also reportedly smell alcohol coming from the driver.

Officials said Loren Fox, 39, used the trunk of her car for balance while talking to the officers.

“Her eyes were bloodshot, and her speech was severely slurred,” officials posted on Facebook.

During a search of the car, officials confirmed they found five empty bottles of New Amsterdam Vodka shots.

Fox reportedly failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested.

She was charged with DUI, careless driving and possession of alcohol.

