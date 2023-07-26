Organizations working together to build new home for flood-affected family

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations are still working to bring relief to Eastern Kentucky, nearly one year after the deadly flooding.

Two organizations, Christian Appalachian Project and the Appalachia Service Project, are building homes for ten families in the region.

State officials said the historic flooding destroyed hundreds of homes. One of those homes belonged to Reggie Ritchie.

The creek just off of KY-550 washed Ritchie’s home off of its foundation.

“I mean it is really hard. Sometimes it is frustrating. I’ll just be honest. But we got there with the help of the Appalachia Service Project and some of the other groups,” Ritchie added.

He said it has been a long process to get to where he is now, and his family was in a tough financial situation to get help, but a lot of people stepped up.

“I would be in a really tough place. I don’t think there would be any way to recover without some of these agencies and assistance,” Ritchie said. “I can’t pull it out of my pocket. I don’t make the kind of money to pull it out of my pocket. I don’t qualify for the other. The programs have been a blessing.”

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and other local and state officials also attended the event.

Officials said the recovery will be measured in years instead of months.

In 13 counties, state leaders said 2,300 homes were damaged beyond repair, and only four percent of those homes qualified for insurance.

Ritchie told us he hoped to be in his new home by Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.