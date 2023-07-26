One person dead following crash

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash in Bell County, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.

The crash happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 25E north, just outside Pineville, close to the Bell County High School bus garage.

A white pickup truck was travelling on the road when an emergency caused the driver to lose control and flip, before coming to rest on its side on the shoulder of the road.

The driver, Clarence Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Coroner.

Hall’s wife, who was riding in the passenger seat, was injured in the crash. She was stabilized by Bell County EMS personnel and taken to Pineville Community Health Center.

She was then flown to UT Hospital by Air Evac for treatment of injuries.

