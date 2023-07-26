One person dead following crash

One person has died following a crash in Bell County (Kentucky State Police).
One person has died following a crash in Bell County (Kentucky State Police).(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash in Bell County, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.

The crash happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 25E north, just outside Pineville, close to the Bell County High School bus garage.

A white pickup truck was travelling on the road when an emergency caused the driver to lose control and flip, before coming to rest on its side on the shoulder of the road.

The driver, Clarence Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Coroner.

Hall’s wife, who was riding in the passenger seat, was injured in the crash. She was stabilized by Bell County EMS personnel and taken to Pineville Community Health Center.

She was then flown to UT Hospital by Air Evac for treatment of injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Update: Police release name of student killed in ATV crash
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools Facebook
Names and arrangements announced for Floyd County teens killed in weekend crash
Officials are releasing more information about an incident that happened Friday night and left...
More information released about recent incident at Cumberland Falls
.
Child killed in Laurel County shooting
Police: Person hit by train in Laurel County dies

Latest News

A number of organizations are continuing their work to bring relief to Eastern Kentucky a year...
Organizations working together to build new home for flood-affected family
Leaders raise wall in Knott County.
Officials celebrate flood recovery progress at wall-raising ceremony
Tyler Childers Concert
EKY musician set to perform at Rupp Arena
Loren McKenzie Fox
Police: “Heavily intoxicated” woman arrested after trying to leave pool