Officials celebrate flood recovery progress at wall-raising ceremony

Leaders raise wall in Knott County.
Leaders raise wall in Knott County.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders from across the state and county are working alongside non-profits and others to help Eastern Kentuckians recover from the flood.

Officials gathered in Knott County on Wednesday for a wall-raising ceremony that showed, not only progress on that specific home, but also moving forward altogether.

“You know, it’s very exciting to see folks getting back to somewhat of a normalcy. Seeing progress being made,” said Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in attendance representing the state, and she called the ceremony a mile marker in recovery.

“Progress doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and that people in Kentucky in my mind are the best people that there are, because we’ve seen neighbors help neighbors. We’ve seen volunteer organizations step up,” said Jacqueline Coleman.

As for non-profits, Appalachia Service Project and Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) were in attendance to celebrate the hard work they have put in.

“Whenever we have an event like this, we know that there’s a lot of work that happens after this too. There’s a lot of work that after this one day, but this is a good moment to have that exhale,” said ASP Flood Recovery Coordinator Grant Vermilya.

Appalachia Service Project and CAP are partnering to build safe and secure homes for flood survivors.

To apply for home repairs through ASP’s program, you can visit asphome.org.

