New Boys and Girls Club location possibly coming to one E. Ky county

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A valuable resource for some local kids could be coming to at least one more county in the mountains.

Kateena Haynes, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Appalachia, said there has been lots of interest from the parents of Laurel County about adding a location there.

“For years we have heard rumblings from different people in London so I think it’s finally time we have generated some interest,” said Haynes.

Haynes nothing is set in stone just yet for a new location to arrive in London.

“We’re just in the planning stages of it right now so we do not know if it is going to be a traditional club. We have several Twenty-First Century Clubs that are in the schools, and we have great school partnerships,” said Haynes. “We do not know what the club in London will look like just yet, but that is what the meeting is for so that everyone can come together whose interested, and help us decide what is best for their kids.”

Officials from the club will host a meeting to gather ideas from the community.

“We are having an exploratory meeting in London on Thursday, and we want anyone in the Laurel County community whose interested in the future of their children to attend,” said Haynes”

Haynes also added that Boys and Girls Clubs are a game changer in the community.

“I want to get as many people interested in this as possible so that we are giving all the kids of Eastern Kentucky the best opportunity,” said Haynes.

The meeting will take place Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heritage Hills Theater in London.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.