Michael Adams discusses upcoming election

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams was in Perry County on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming election.

Adams is running for reelection against Democratic candidate representative Charles Wheatly.

Through his first four years, Adams said he is proud of the work he has done for voting.

“I’m really proud that I have done more in one term than my predecessors did in 200 years to make it easy to vote and harder to cheat,” Adams said.

Adams encouraged Kentuckians to take advantage of the early voting laws that were adopted in 2021.

However, a main area of concern for Adams comes from the lack of volunteers to work the election.

Adams said there are fewer and fewer people that volunteer to work the polls.

“I really feel like now more than ever we need highly qualified, objective, competent people running our elections” Adams said. “They’re too important to leave to amateurs.”

Adams said his office works hard to recruit more volunteers in various ways.

Some ways he is working to encourage more people to volunteer is by increasing the funding for local government to give raises to their poll workers.

Each election officer is paid a minimum of $10 for attending a mandatory training session before election day and a minimum of $60 per election day. They also receive additional payment for mileage.

Adams is also working with the bar association to give special credit to lawyers who work the polls and teaming with various partners.

Despite the various methods of recruiting, Adams said it is ultimately up to community members to step up and become part of the process.

