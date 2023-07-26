Man arrested after reportedly beating, choking pregnant wife

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested after police said he beat and choked his pregnant wife.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on KY-6 in Corbin on July 17 for a welfare check.

During an investigation, officials said they learned about the reported assault. Deputies said they also found a two-year-old child sleeping under a piece of used drywall with nails sticking out of it.

Wayne Garland, 34, was arrested and charged with assault, strangulation, wanton endangerment and abuse or neglect of a child.

The pregnant woman was taken to Corbin Baptist Health for treatment.

Officials said the Department of Social Services also responded to the scene.

