Man arrested after reportedly beating, choking pregnant wife

Wayne Garland
Wayne Garland(Knox County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested after police said he beat and choked his pregnant wife.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on KY-6 in Corbin on July 17 for a welfare check.

During an investigation, officials said they learned about the reported assault. Deputies said they also found a two-year-old child sleeping under a piece of used drywall with nails sticking out of it.

Wayne Garland, 34, was arrested and charged with assault, strangulation, wanton endangerment and abuse or neglect of a child.

The pregnant woman was taken to Corbin Baptist Health for treatment.

Officials said the Department of Social Services also responded to the scene.

