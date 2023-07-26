Knott Central student dies in ATV crash

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knott County Central High School student is dead following an ATV crash in Knott County Tuesday.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say the crash happened in the Beaver community, which is near the Knott/Floyd County line.

School officials confirmed with WYMT that grief counselors will be at the school tomorrow.

KSP has not identified the identity of the student at this time.

This is a developing story, and we hope to have more on Mountain News at 11 p.m.

