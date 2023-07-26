Investigation underway after Laurel Co. boy dies from gunshot wound, officials say

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Laurel County after the sheriff’s office says a 12-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound.

The coroner has identified the victim as Malachi Hagan Moses.

Right now, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. We’re told the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in a bedroom inside a home on Shackle Road in the Lily area, south of London.

Malachi’s mom, Barbara Bateman, says her mother, Julie, dropped the boy off at a friend’s house on Tuesday morning. Just a few hours later, they received a call they never expected to get.

“They actually called my mom first, and she came over and told me that he had been shot by a handgun, and at that time, we just proceeded to the hospital trying to get as much information as we could,” Bateman said .

Although police are still investigating the details as to how Malachi was shot, police concluded that Malachi and his friend were handling a pistol when the gun went off and Malachi was shot in the stomach, leading to his death.

“He had high hopes, big ambitions. Already making plans of getting a job and getting a car, he said, ‘Mom, in three more years, I can get a car!’” Bateman said.

Although Malachi’s family is heartbroken over this loss, they say they are grateful for the community support they have received following this loss.

“We had pastors come to the hospital last night. Of course, we had some pastors show up today, and it means a lot because we can’t do life alone,” Bateman said. “We’re a community. We’re meant to be together. We’re meant to help one another.”

The investigation into Malachi’s death is still ongoing. Right now, it’s not clear if any charges will be filed.

