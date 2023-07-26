History made: First woman selected as superintendent for SEKY school district

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky school district is getting a new leader.

Williamsburg Independent Schools has hired Tabetha Housekeeper as its new superintendent.

She left a position at the University of the Cumberlands for the job.

Housekeeper is an Eastern Kentucky native who spent most of her career in Scott County where she climbed the ranks from teacher to assistant principal to principal.

She is the first woman to hold the role in the district.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.