Gearing up for the hottest of the summer so far

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve been slowly building the heat regionwide this week as a ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern here in the mountains. As it does, we could be looking at some of the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this summer as we head toward the end of this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A typically partly cloudy night expected in the region. This means another mild and muggy overnight on the way, though a couple of downpours that popped during the afternoon and evening could linger into the region. Either way, a muggy overnight in store with lows near 70º or so.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: it looks sunny, hot, and humid. Thursday looks like so many days before it have in the past few days. Yet again, we could see a shower or storm or two in the afternoon, but we will still see plenty of heat and humidity as highs look to top out in the middle 90s throughout the region. Heat indices will once again make a run at 95-100º. So, you’ll need to take those heat precautions. Make sure that if you have to be outside, you’re taking frequent breaks, wearing light, loose-fitting clothing, and drinking plenty of water. Also, always, always, always check the backseat before getting out of your car. Look before you lock!

Overnight, lows are back to the typical summertime mugginess in the upper 60s to near 70º as things stay appropriately muggy through the overnight hours under partly cloudy skies.

Toward the Weekend

The hot weather continues right on into Friday as well, with plenty of sunshine bringing high temperatures back into the middle 90s for daytime highs under plenty of sunshine. Now, Friday is the one year anniversary of last year’s devastating flooding, and many folks may be having memorials, remembrances, or ceremonies outdoors. Please exercise the heat tips above, since we will very much be near Heat Advisory criteria into the afternoon hours. We’ll cool it off a bit in the evening, but we continue to see temperatures in the evening slowly falling through the upper 80s. That’s on our way down to a muggy near-70º low overnight.

Hot and muggy sunshine continues as we head through the weekend as our ridge of high pressure slowly starts to break down. We’ll still see temperatures above average, but we’ll knock it down a notch or two with highs in the upper 80s to near 90º. As the ridge starts to break down, we’ll see perhaps a couple more showers and storms into the afternoon hours, but nothing too dramatic. We’ll try to up those shower and storm chances as we head towards the early part of next week, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

