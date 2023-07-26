Final flood-damaged state highway in Perry County reopens

311 _ traffic road generic _ wave
311 _ traffic road generic _ wave(Pixabay)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As we approach the one year anniversary of the July 2022 flood, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the final flood-damaged state highway in Perry County has reopened.

A drainage structure on KY-451 near Busy was washed out during the flood, but it has been rebuilt and is open to traffic.

The drainage structure is the last of five long-term closings that required significant repairs. The other projects included another drainage structure on KY-451 near Krypton, a major slide on KY-267, a break in pavement on KY-1087, a washed-out bridge on KY-1146 at Hardburly and a damaged bridge on KY-3351 at Ary.

KYTC officials said the cabinet has overseen construction of 26 bridges or concrete drainage structures on county roads.

Officials added permanent repairs have also been made to 122 major breaks in pavement in Breathitt, Lee, Owsley, Perry, and Wolfe counties. They said only 21 breaks are left to be repaired. Nearly five miles of steel has been used to fix the breaks.

