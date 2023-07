LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky musician is set to perform at Rupp Arena to close out 2023.

Tyler Childers is scheduled to take the stage on December 30 and December 31.

‘Shovels and Rope’ will also perform at the concert.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 3.

