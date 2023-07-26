Child killed in Laurel County shooting

.
.(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Southern Kentucky child was killed Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the London Police Department were called to a home three miles south of London.

The initial investigation indicates that a gun went off in the bedroom of the home, hitting a 12-year-old boy in the stomach.

He was taken to St. Joseph London where he later died. His body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools Facebook
Names and arrangements announced for Floyd County teens killed in weekend crash
.
Update: Police identify woman killed in Harlan County crash
Timothy Dale Newsome was charged with second degree assault.
One injured in Pike County shooting
Officials are releasing more information about an incident that happened Friday night and left...
More information released about recent incident at Cumberland Falls
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy

Latest News

.
Knott Central student dies in ATV crash
Letcher County church still looking for rebuild funding.
Letcher County church still searching for funding to finish rebuilding
Protea
New addiction recovery outreach opens in Pikeville
Clay County Woman - Phil 6