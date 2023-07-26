Child killed in Laurel County shooting

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Southern Kentucky child was killed Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the London Police Department were called to a home three miles south of London.

The initial investigation indicates that a gun went off in the bedroom of the home, hitting a 12-year-old boy in the stomach.

He was taken to St. Joseph London where he later died. His body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.

