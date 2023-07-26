Camp Falcon leaves the nest for third year of summer fun

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The David School is hosting its third year of Camp Falcon, bringing the campers into the community.

The annual camp, which is a partnership with the school and Sheriff John Hunt, looked a bit different this year. Instead of hosting the students on campus, other community partners took part in the fun. The first couple of days brought campers to the East Kentucky Science Center to dive into a world of science, but day three brought them to the Floyd County Library and the Mountain Arts Center.

“We just feel it’s important to give back to the community. At The David School, one of our mottos is ‘learning while serving.’ So, we try to serve our community,” said David School Principal Bryan Lafferty.

Organizers said the idea was to make sure the students have a chance to experience the educational and entertainment venues in their own back yards.

“It shows you more things. They take you out and they let you have fun more,” said camper Marlaya Bowlen.

The camp brought out more campers than in previous years- with more than 30 registered.

“I’ve had new kids show up today. So, we’re glad to accommodate as many that want to come. Next year, we’re gonna have it again and I’d love to have 100 kids,” Lafferty said.

The camp continues Thursday, hitting Jenny Wiley Lake with the students.

Lafferty said anyone who wants to be involved in the camp next summer can contact him at the school.

