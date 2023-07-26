Bridge crossing Hal Rogers Parkway set to close for six weeks

File picture of traffic cones
File picture of traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The bridge on Briar Fork Circle Road, which crosses the Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County, will be closed for around six weeks, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed.

The bridge, which was built in 1991, will close on Friday, July 28, for a rehabilitation project.

Officials said the project will strengthen the bridge to remove the existing 29-ton weight limit, replace the bridge deck’s driving surface and make other improvements.

Once the project is finished, officials said the bridge will be able to handle concrete trucks and other heavy construction vehicles. Crews will also be able to haul construction materials to the Skyview high-ground subdivision.

The subdivision is being built following the July 2022 flood that devastated portions of Perry County.

Drivers can use KY-2021, KY-451 or Couchtown Road to connect with KY-80.

Officials said around 600 cars use the bridge each day.

