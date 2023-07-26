Breaking down letter signed by AG Cameron asking HHS to halt proposed HIPAA rule change

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A proposed HIPAA privacy rule change is just one action taken by the Department of Health and Human Services to support President Biden’s two executive orders after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

However, some Republican attorney generals are opposing this proposal.

In a letter signed by 19 Republican state attorneys general, including AG Daniel Cameron, they are asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to halt a proposed HIPAA privacy rule change.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the proposed change would strengthen reproductive healthcare privacy, protecting the identity of women who receive an abortion from legal ramifications in states where the practice is illegal.

This came in the weeks after the Supreme Court overturned the ruling of Roe v Wade.

Attorney General Cameron opposed this rule change, signing a letter that said:

The proposed rule would upset that careful, decades-old balance. The proposed rule defies the governing statute, would unlawfully interfere with States’ authority to enforce their laws, and does not serve any legitimate need. Relying as it does on a false view of state regulation of abortion, the proposed rule is a solution in search of a problem.

Some groups who saw this letter say it seems like another step to limiting access to reproductive healthcare.

“There are proponents of the letter and proponents of the AG’s stance that have argued that they’re not going to do anything with this information. I believe in the letter it states that this is a public health or public safety issue, which is very confusing to me because if they weren’t going to do anything with the information, if they weren’t going to try to prosecute or otherwise harass the people who seek out of state care, why would they need that information at all?” said Angela Cooper with the ACLU of Kentucky.

Cooper says there are still many questions about what this could possibly mean for Kentuckians, but as of right now, no change has been implemented.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the current privacy rule remains in effect. They say that existing rule permits but does not require certain disclosures to law enforcement and others subject to specific conditions.

The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General also sent a statement to WKYT saying:

“As a result, the letter concerning HIPAA and the proposed revision to the Privacy Rule was about protecting the ability of Kentucky officials to enforce state laws. The letter was not about pursuing personal healthcare records of Kentuckians. "

