Arrest made during Whitley Co. death investigation

Kelly Troglen
Kelly Troglen(Whitley County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been arrested during a death investigation.

Deputies said the incident happened on Friday, July 21. They said the only witness to the incident reportedly left the scene while deputies performed life-saving actions on the victim.

Officials said the witness also tampered with physical evidence before leaving the scene.

On Saturday, July 22, Kelly Troglen, 43, was arrested and charged with fleeing police and tampering with physical evidence.

At this time, officials said they do not suspect foul play in the death investigation.

The person’s name was not released, but the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office.

