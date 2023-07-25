Wayne County man arrested after domestic violence, strangulation charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man has been arrested following felony charges of domestic abuse, strangulation, assault, and wanton endangerment.

On Monday at around 3 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a woman who was at a home on KY-1275 with injuries and bruises near her mouth and throat. The woman told the homeowner she was from the Spann Hill area, but would not provide any further details.

Before deputies arrived, the injured woman left the home and was reported to be standing in the roadway by a someone driving on KY-1275.

When deputies arrived, they did not find the woman, but around 4:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Wayne County Hospital after a woman came to seek treatment for multiple injuries related to an assault.

While speaking to the injured woman, deputies determined that the woman at the hospital was the same woman from the earlier call. The woman also stated that her boyfriend had strangled her with his hands, his forearm, and then ran over her with a dirt bike.

Later, deputies were dispatched to the scene of the incident on Daffodil Ln. in the Spann Hill community after a statement was made that a suspect had multiple firearms inside the home.

Deputies arrested Maxwell Rush, 19, of Monticello, without incident and he was charged with domestic abuse (strangulation), second-degree assault, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Rush was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

