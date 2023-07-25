Spotty showers today, dangerous heat builds in later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few showers or even rumbles of thunder could be around for parts of the region today thanks to a passing system. The big story the next few days will be the temperatures.

Today and Tonight

Some folks will wake up with a little rain in spots. Not everyone will see it, but our neighbors in the eastern counties have the best chance to see it this morning. That will flip-flop later today, when the Lake Cumberland/I-75 counties see a chance for a few hit-or-miss storms. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s. The spotty rain chances should keep us a touch cooler in spots, but it will still be warm.

Look for clearing skies tonight with temps dropping to around 70. Some fog is possible late.

Extended Forecast

I am growing increasingly concerned about the building heat threat for our region as we head from mid to late week. I know a lot of you will probably say “It’s summer, it’s supposed to be hot”, and you wouldn’t be wrong, but you also have to take into consideration the number of people who will be doing things outside as part of events to commemorate the one year anniversary of the deadly flooding, especially on Thursday and Friday. After today, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s all the way through the end of the week and low to mid-90s for the weekend. When you factor in the heat index, it could absolutely feel like more than 100 degrees at times, so you really need to take your heat precautions and keep yourself safe.

Here are some tips you and your family can use to help you stay safe and beat the heat. (WYMT Weather)

If the upward trend continues, I am considering a First Alert Weather Day for heat starting Thursday morning. While we will likely stay below Heat Advisory criteria at NWS Jackson, which is a heat index of 105, I don’t want to take any chances. We’ll keep you posted on that as we get into Wednesday.

The good news is that it looks like we will stay mainly dry Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Just hot.

Scattered shower and storm chances return this weekend, especially late both days. That will knock our temps back a little bit, but it will still be above 90 on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay safe!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.