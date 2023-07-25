SKY interchange project officially open

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The interchange Kentucky Route 80 and 461 was ceremonially opened on Monday.

The project was a $51 million investment.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the investment will be worth it.

“There’s going to be a great return on that investment. That return is going to include greater safety and less congestion for the millions of vacationers and boat hollers traveling to and from Lake Cumberland every year,” he said.

5th District Representative Hal Rogers said the road was dangerous in the past, thanking first responders for their work in the past.

“We owe all of the volunteers of the fire department and our first responders, our deepest for your emergency response efforts,” he explained.

He said this is the beginning of new opportunities. He added that he hopes to create a 4-lane expressway connecting eastern and western Kentucky.

“Great things are happening, because we have one common goal, making southern and eastern Kentucky a better place to live. With more jobs, more opportunity and more education opportunities,” he said.

At the ceremony, Rogers announced that he has requested $45 million to begin construction on the northern bypass in Pulaski County.

He said he has also requested $1 million to fund a study to make the Hal Rogers Parkway from London to Hazard, a four-lane parkway.

The study is set to begin in 2024.

