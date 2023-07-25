New addiction recovery outreach opens in Pikeville

Protea
Protea(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes and Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new addiction recovery outreach has recently opened in Pikeville and is working to change the model for addressing the issues.

Protea Behavioral Health Counseling operates on a ‘barrier reduction’ model, which works to reintegrate its clients into society as they work to recover.

One official with Protea says addiction cannot be solved in 28 days, but believes it is necessary to develop a lifestyle to combat addiction on a day-to-day basis.

”You know 28 days doesn’t solve a substance use disorder. It’s a chronic, medical disorder,” said Jennifer Wolfe with Protea Behavioral Health Counseling, “And, so, therefore, you have to learn to manage it and it’s with you for the rest of your life. So, you have to absorb that into your day to day, create a lifestyle. And that’s what we’re working on.”

The office is located on Second Street in downtown Pikeville.

