Letcher County church still searching for funding to finish rebuilding

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Millstone Church of Grace is still working to reopen after the July 2022 flood.

“We’ve done our best to have service we immediately cleaned out our other building over here. We’ve got an adjacent building that’s our Sunday School room. So we cleaned that building out, so we’ve had our services over there,” said Pastor John Holbrook.

While the church has been having services in their Sunday school for church services the sanctuary has been closed since the flood.

“And of course, the black mold had it was already up to the ceiling line and it was actually already on the ceilings too,” Holbrook added. “So we just went ahead and just demolition everything, just took it all out.”

He says that the church did have flood insurance but the amount did not cover all of the damages they need to repair.

Holbrook says that he is working closely with FEMA to find more funding to go into the repairs and is hopeful they will receive some funding soon.

“And that’s our main focus is this sanctuary,” Holbrook said.

Any donation to Millstone Church of Grace can be sent to their P.O. Box at P.O. Box 566 Whitesburg, KY 41858.

