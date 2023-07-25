‘I think that we are as good equipped as we could ever get’: EKY fire department better prepared in the event of another flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the early morning hours of July 28th, 2022, Hazard Fire Department firefighter, Jacob Smith said they began receiving calls that water was entering homes and people were trapped inside.

“It started hitting just one after another,” said Jacob Smith. “Four of us loaded up with radios, lifejackets, throw bags and some rope equipment and we headed off to 28 that night.”

The four firefighters that went out on the rescue were also swift water technician certified and eventually made their way to Highway 550.

“When we got to 550 it was total chaos. There were reports of people going down the river on trees. We were watching full houses go down the river in front of us,” said Smith. “We estimated it was probably around 50 to 65 people that we rescued, and I think that we recovered five.”

While the Hazard firefighters remain confident that they are trained for every situation. Captain, Jamie Farris said that night they were limited with equipment.

“There was four of us. You know we had our gear of course, our lifejackets and stuff, and we had one single john boat,” Farris said.

Since that night the department has worked to ensure they are better prepared if another flood does occur in the future.

“After the flood, we’re up to 15 certified technicians,” Farris said. “Now we do have an inflatable rescue boat, 30 horsepower motor with it. We have our john boat. We received about $20,000 worth equipment such as the suits, the lifejackets, the rope bags.”

Firefighter Jarred Smith said that they are more equipped than ever, and prepared to answer any call that comes their way.

“We’ve put a whole truck and trailer in service dedicated just to rescue,” said Jarred Smith. “So, now I think that we are as good equipped as we could ever get.”

The Hazard Fire Department was one of four departments across the country to receive the Higgins and Langley Memorial Award in swift water rescue. The award honors outstanding achievement in the technical discipline of swift water and flood rescue.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.