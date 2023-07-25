Continuing to heat back up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hot weather continues to filter back into the region, and as it does, we’ll bring the humidity back to the mountains. It may not technically be the dog days, but it sure will feel like it this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A typical summer night expected as we head through the remainder of this Tuesday. Plenty of mild and muggy air possible with clear skies overnight. Lows fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More of the same as we head into the afternoon on Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine with increasing humidity fueling a storm or two during the afternoon. Highs are making a run into the lower to even middle 90s at times, with heat indices closer to 95-100º during the afternoon. So make sure you are taking those heat precautions! Any showers and storms could linger through the evening, but should diminish past dark as lows hang tough near 70º.

Late Week and Beyond

We call this a persistence forecast, as the high pressure system keeping us dry and hot continues to exert dominance over the forecast as we head through the remainder of this work week. This means yet another hot and sunny afternoon on Thursday and Friday, with only a spotty downpour or two possible. This looks like when heat could peak as well, with highs up into the middle 90s. With the humidity heading our direction, that also means heat indices near 100-105º, so you absolutely need to take those heat precautions if you have to be outside.

The heat doesn’t look to let up into the weekend, though we could dial it back a tad “only” into the lower 90s. We’ll watch the pattern try to shift back toward one that could bring a few more downpours into the region as we head through Saturday and Sunday. This trend keeps on keeping on as we head into the early parts of next week, with highs staying in the upper 80s as we watch stormy potential return.

