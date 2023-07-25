Clay County woman remembers home being swept away by July 2022 floods

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Clay County woman is lucky to be alive after flooding in July 2022 picked up her home and carried it 500 feet with her still inside.

Anna Sams is one of many folks across the region whose home was impacted by flood waters nearly a year ago, but Sams’ was still inside her home and was carried with it while she was in her hospital bed.

“Oh, I could just feel it under the bed jarring and jarring,” said Sams. “I thank the Lord to the depths of my heart for everything. People have been so good.”

Sams survived with minor injuries and, since a week after the floods, has lived in a rental property, but believes she will have a new home in about a month, but in a new location.

“It was a mess. I can’t thank the Lord enough for what I have been blessed with. Through all of this,” said Sams. “The place will never look the same. I can’t go back home to where I was at.”

Sams added that she was very thankful for the people and organizations that reached out to help her and her neighbors recover.

