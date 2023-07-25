City of St. Matthews to host ‘Wilt Week’ in honor of officer injured in mass shooting

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of St. Matthews is encouraging the community to come together for a week-long fundraiser for Officer Nick Wilt and his family.

Wilt was seriously injured on April 10 while responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting in downtown Louisville.

The fundraiser will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 4 with the goal of raising money for Wilt’s recovery and medical bills.

Wilt Week will kick off on Monday, Aug. 1 at the St. Matthews Police National Night Out with donation and collection booths.

Some Texas Roadhouse locations in Louisville will also be participating in Wilt Week by donating 100% of their profits for the day to the LMPD Foundation in honor of Wilt.

For more information about Wilt Week, click or tap here. To make a donation to Wilt and his family, click or tap here.

The LMPD Foundation and organizers will also be hosting an online silent auction, with auction items on Display Thursday, Aug. 3 during Family Fun Night.

Money collected from all events will be presented to Officer Wilt and his family on Saturday, August 5th at the St. Matthews Potato Festival.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Names and arrangements announced for Floyd County teens killed in weekend crash
.
Update: Police identify woman killed in Harlan County crash
Timothy Dale Newsome was charged with second degree assault.
One injured in Pike County shooting
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Traffic checkpoint leaves two, including wanted fugitive, facing charges

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Spotty showers today, dangerous heat builds in later this week
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Emma Gambrel - July 24, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Emma Gambrel
Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Cumberland Falls Update - 4:30 p.m.
Teacher Conference in Hazard - 4:00 p.m.