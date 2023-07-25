Case against teen charged in Lexington murder case heading to grand jury

Case against teen charged in Lexington murder case heading to grand jury
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury will soon hear the murder case of a Lexington teenager.

Emmanuel Contreras, 19, is facing charges in the death of 16-year-old Christopher Valdez. Police found Valdez shot near a park on Tazewell Drive in early July.

A not guilty plea was entered for Contreras at his arraignment last week. His preliminary hearing was held Tuesday morning. During the hearing, police testified about the events they say led up to the murder.

“I learned that this was a narcotics deal gone bad. Emmanuel claimed that the two victims were approaching their car with guns out and got the juvenile that was with Emmanuel out of the car, and then shots were fired at that point,” said Detective John Davis.

The case against Contreras is now being sent to the grand jury for potential indictment. Contreras’ defense also asked for a lower bond. However, the judge denied that request and kept it at $750,000.

A 16-year-old, who police say was with Contreras, is also facing charges in the case.

Valdez’s death was Lexington’s tenth homicide of 2023. Since then, Lexington police have responded to two others.

