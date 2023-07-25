‘About all you see is tires’: Officials plan for river cleanup in Pikeville, focusing on tire removal

Levisa Fork Cleanup - Pikeville
Levisa Fork Cleanup - Pikeville(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins and Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Tourism officials in Pike County are getting tired of the trash, so many local agencies and volunteers are working together to clean up the Levisa Fork and are focusing on tire removal.

“There’s thousands of tires. Probably around 2,500 just in the 8-mile Pikeville River Trail. And it’s like that everywhere,” said Pikeville Director of Outdoor Recreation Patrick Collins.

With decades of trash and tires lining the riverbank, the Pike County Health Department, the water district, and the Pike County Trail Town Task Force are teaming up to tackle the issue.

“A lot of the stuff that we’re seeing in the river now is decades old,” said Collins. “The entire Levisa Fork needs cleaned. Not just the 8-mile River Trail in Pikeville. And the task that that will be- one individual, municipality, or just the county, or even just the state- it won’t work that way. Everybody has to come together. Everybody needs to combine their resources.”

Collins believes a cleanup may be vital for the future of the Levisa Fork and adds that volunteers are needed for the next cleanup.

“We need people. If you’ve got a back and hands, we can put you to work down here,” said Collins. “I feel like this is going to be a long-term fix for this.”

Collins also added that the next community cleanup will be on Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. and volunteers will meet in the parking lot between Fazoli’s and the new fire station.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools Facebook
Names and arrangements announced for Floyd County teens killed in weekend crash
.
Update: Police identify woman killed in Harlan County crash
Timothy Dale Newsome was charged with second degree assault.
One injured in Pike County shooting
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy
Officials are releasing more information about an incident that happened Friday night and left...
More information released about recent incident at Cumberland Falls

Latest News

Hazard Fire Department
‘I think that we are as good equipped as we could ever get’: EKY fire department better prepared in the event of another flood
Maxwell Rush, 19, of Monticello
Wayne County man arrested after domestic violence, strangulation charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
Spotty showers today, dangerous heat builds in later this week
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools Facebook
Names and arrangements announced for Floyd County teens killed in weekend crash