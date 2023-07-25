‘About all you see is tires’: Officials plan for river cleanup in Pikeville, focusing on tire removal

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Tourism officials in Pike County are getting tired of the trash, so many local agencies and volunteers are working together to clean up the Levisa Fork and are focusing on tire removal.

“There’s thousands of tires. Probably around 2,500 just in the 8-mile Pikeville River Trail. And it’s like that everywhere,” said Pikeville Director of Outdoor Recreation Patrick Collins.

With decades of trash and tires lining the riverbank, the Pike County Health Department, the water district, and the Pike County Trail Town Task Force are teaming up to tackle the issue.

“A lot of the stuff that we’re seeing in the river now is decades old,” said Collins. “The entire Levisa Fork needs cleaned. Not just the 8-mile River Trail in Pikeville. And the task that that will be- one individual, municipality, or just the county, or even just the state- it won’t work that way. Everybody has to come together. Everybody needs to combine their resources.”

Collins believes a cleanup may be vital for the future of the Levisa Fork and adds that volunteers are needed for the next cleanup.

“We need people. If you’ve got a back and hands, we can put you to work down here,” said Collins. “I feel like this is going to be a long-term fix for this.”

Collins also added that the next community cleanup will be on Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. and volunteers will meet in the parking lot between Fazoli’s and the new fire station.

