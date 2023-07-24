Update: Police identify woman killed in Harlan County crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following an overnight crash in Harlan County.

It happened just before 11:40 Sunday night on U.S. 119 in the Coldiron community.

Police say the crash involved a 2011 Ford F-150 and a 2009 Mack semi-truck. The driver of the F-150 was traveling south on U.S. 119 when she crossed the center line and her vehicle struck the semi head on.

The Harlan County coroner was called and pronounced a 59-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police 10 PAO Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT the woman is Abby Brock, of Coldiron.

Her body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort.

We do not know if anyone else was injured. No other details have been released at this time.

