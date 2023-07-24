Traffic checkpoint leaves two, including wanted fugitive, facing charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are facing charges following an encounter with police this weekend.

Early Saturday morning, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office had a safety checkpoint on Highway 490 in East Bernstadt.

Just after 4:30 a.m., a car with the suspects inside came through the checkpoint. Police later determined the driver, Casper Hurley, 50, of McKee, was a fugitive from another state. They found the passenger, Freddie Lee Akers, 60, from Williamsburg, was under the influence.

Both were arrested and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Akers is no longer listed on the jail’s website, but Hurley is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

