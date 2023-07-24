‘The toolbelt that we wear as educators cannot be limited’: EKY teachers conference hosted in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Teachers from across the region gathered on Monday at Hazard High School for the Teaching Learning Conference 2023.

The conference was hosted by Partners for Rural Impact Appalachia for sixth through twelfth grade educators from numerous schools.

During the event, teachers got a glimpse of everything from flying drones to why vocabulary words are important.

“We have a wide variety of different topics and sessions that they can attend, engaging sessions. Our team has worked really hard to bring in really engaging presenters, and so we have high hopes that the teachers here today will leave here energized and excited,” said Amon Couch, the executive director of PRI Appalachia.

The goal was to prepare teachers across the region with new skills to implement in their classroom.

“We are living and working in a world that’s ever-evolving, right it’s changing. So, we have to stay sharp. The toolbelt that we wear as educators cannot be limited. It has got to be expansive,” he said.

One educator at the conference spent the day teaching the teachers in our region the importance of using technology in their classrooms.

“Teachers my age and younger, sometimes 20 to 30 years younger avoid technology, and sometimes we avoid things because we don’t understand it,” said Michael Smith, who works in Ohio. “I’d like to show them how easy it is to use the equipment and how durable it is and give them some ideas of some of the things they can do in their classroom. So, they can use the equipment because the kids automatically take off, they love it.”

The nearly 200 teachers there also got to hear from social media influencer and well-known educator Gerry Brooks.

Brooks said his goal was for the educators to walk away encouraged.

“My goal is for them to walk away with one or two things that they can use to be able to get through the school year, and a couple of things that they can use to encourage their colleagues that aren’t here. So, I am trying to set them up to be a leader. To be able to encourage them to step into their schools and share the same things that I share,” he said.

The conference was a collaborative offering by Partner for Rural Impact’s Full Service Community Schools, GEAR UP and Letcher Promise Neighborhood.

