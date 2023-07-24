Summer heat builds in, spotty storm chances around

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will make a run deep into the 90s this week, so be ready to take your heat precautions.

Today and Tonight

Monday will actually be one of the coolest in the next 7 ... at 88. I know some of you love this time of year, but give me cooler weather any day of the week. Look for sun and clouds today with a stray chance for a passing shower or storm this afternoon. I think most of us stay dry.

Tonight, a weak system to our north could cause a few scattered storms, especially in our northern counties, before dying off as it gets closer to the border. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Some spotty rain chances linger early Tuesday and into the afternoon hours, but we will clear out enough that our thermometers should hit the big 9-0 in many areas. Mostly clear skies carry us into Tuesday night as lows drop to around 70.

Wednesday, we keep our stray rain chances around, but temps climb even more. We will likely get into the low 90s in the afternoon hours before dropping into the low 70s overnight.

Now, it is important to note that the dewpoints will still be trying to rebound the first few days of this week, but they will be back in full force by the end of the week. Regardless, 90-plus degrees is hot, no matter what the dewpoints/heat index are. Heat precautions will need to be taken.

Here are some tips you and your family can use to help you stay safe and beat the heat. (WYMT Weather)

The end of the week is when the heat really builds in and you will be able to feel it as the dewpoints get back into mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be sultry with air temperatures in the low to mid-90s with a feels-like temperature near 100 or above. I cannot stress the heat safety tips above when we have to deal with that kind of heat. Please do your best to stay safe, especially those who will be marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly July flooding with outdoor events on Friday. Outside of stray rain chances both days, most will stay sunny and dry.

Stay cool and be safe.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

